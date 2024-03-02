Kyrgyz FM And OTS Secretary General Discuss Cooperation At Antalya Diplomacy Forum

During the meeting, general issues of cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, the current activities of the OTS Secretariat, as well as the upcoming plans of the Organization, were discussed.

In particular, the parties focused on the events planned in the Kyrgyz Republic this year, including the holding of the next 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, as well as the implementation of the initiatives Kyrgyzstan voiced at the previous Summit.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in further close work to promote the cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic within the OTS.