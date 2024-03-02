               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyz FM And OTS Secretary General Discuss Cooperation At Antalya Diplomacy Forum


3/2/2024 6:09:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 1, on the sidelines of the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Azernews informs, citing the Kyrgyz MFA.

During the meeting, general issues of cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, the current activities of the OTS Secretariat, as well as the upcoming plans of the Organization, were discussed.

In particular, the parties focused on the events planned in the Kyrgyz Republic this year, including the holding of the next 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, as well as the implementation of the initiatives Kyrgyzstan voiced at the previous Summit.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in further close work to promote the cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic within the OTS.

MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107925551

