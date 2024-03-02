Kyrgyz FM And OTS Secretary General Discuss Cooperation At Antalya Diplomacy Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 1, on the sidelines of the 3rd Antalya
Diplomacy Forum, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and the
Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),
Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Azernews informs, citing the Kyrgyz MFA.
During the meeting, general issues of cooperation of the Kyrgyz
Republic within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States,
the current activities of the OTS Secretariat, as well as the
upcoming plans of the Organization, were discussed.
In particular, the parties focused on the events planned in the
Kyrgyz Republic this year, including the holding of the next 11th
Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, as well as the
implementation of the initiatives Kyrgyzstan voiced at the previous
Summit.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest
in further close work to promote the cooperation of the Kyrgyz
Republic within the OTS.
MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107925551
