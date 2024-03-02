Biden Expressed Hope For Ceasefire Deal In Gaza By Ramadan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Joe Biden, the President of the United States, says he hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by the arrival of Ramadan.

On Friday, the first of March, he expressed hope for a ceasefire in Gaza by Ramadan.

According to the President of the United States, no agreement has been signed yet, but we are working hard on it.

According to reports from the Gaza Health Ministry, yesterday's Israeli gunfire on people waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza resulted in 104 deaths and more than 750 injuries.

It's worth mentioning that these attacks have faced international reactions, including from Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the United States, Turkey, France, and Spain.

The UN Secretary-General stated that the killing of more than a hundred people while receiving aid in Gaza necessitates independent and effective investigations.

Additionally, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has accused Israel of“another crime against humanity,” emphasizing that Israel has condemned the people of Gaza to famine.

While global reactions intensify for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli attacks on the Gaza region and its refugees continue.

According to reports, since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, more than 30,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 70,000 have been injured.

