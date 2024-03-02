UN Chief Calls For Probe Into Killing Of Over 100 Palestinians In Gaza Aid Queue

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After reports emerged about the killing of over a hundred Palestinians while receiving aid in Gaza, the UN Secretary-General said in a press conference that a comprehensive investigation must be conducted.

António Guterres said he was“shocked” by the killing of more than 30,000 Palestinians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, noting that in the latest incident, at least 112 people were killed while receiving humanitarian aid in Gaza.

According to reports, officials from the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 112 Palestinians waiting to receive food aid were killed in an Israeli forces shooting.

However, Israel has denied this claim, stating that the victims were trampled to death during a rush to aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies.

In connection with this incident, Reuters, citing four eyewitnesses who were injured in the event and are hospitalized in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, reported that Israeli forces fired into the crowd, with some stating that tanks and armed drones were used in the shooting.

The UN Secretary-General, while condemning the killing of Palestinians, criticized the Security Council's performance for not issuing a ceasefire resolution in Gaza:“The right of veto has been turned into an effective tool for paralyzing the Security Council's performance.”

António Guterres said,“I firmly believe that we need a humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional and immediate release of hostages, and we must have a Security Council that can achieve these goals.”

It's worth mentioning that the proposed resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza has been vetoed multiple times by the United States in the Security Council.

