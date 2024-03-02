5,03,628 Passengers Flown Airasia Between Malaysia, Bangladesh: Revenue And Network Chief

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Malaysian multinational low-cost airline AirAsia has flown 5,03,628 passengers between Malaysia and Bangladesh till date, making the latter one of its most important markets in Asia.

Paul Carroll, Chief Revenue and Network Officer of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd said this while addressing AirAsia Agents Conference 2024 held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on February 20. At the event, the airline group honoured its top travel agents in Bangladesh for their continuous support.

"I would like to wholeheartedly commend the dedicated travel agents in Bangladesh for their continued effort and congratulate our well-deserving agents on their outstanding accomplishments.

The diligence of their craft is truly inspiring to us all. I look forward to welcoming more achievements by the team, further cementing the AirAsia brand in the country," said Carroll in his speech.



The conference was organised by Total Air Services (TAS) Limited, a subsidiary of TAS Group and the Global Sales Agent (GSA) of AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia Thailand in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, K M Mozibul Hoque, Chairman of TAS Group, said, "TAS has been serving AirAsia Malaysia as its GSA in Bangladesh since 2015. Over the years, TAS has demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to promoting AirAsia's services in the region and beyond."



At the conference, AirAsia awarded 20 of its top-performing travel agents in Bangladesh through the GSA. The airline also handed over certificates of recognition to 16 travel agencies for their significant sales support.

The event was also attended by Makawadee Sumitmor, Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh, K M Mozibul Hoque, Chairman, Morshedul Alam Chaklader, Managing Director and other board members of TAS Group as well as dignitaries from Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, travel agencies, airline executives, government officials and industry experts.