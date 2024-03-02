Ukraine's Exports Via Maritime Corridor Hit Record High Of 8M Tonnes In Feb 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In February 2024, Ukraine shipped 8 million tonnes of goods via its maritime corridor, including 5.2 million tonnes of domestically produced agricultural products.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the shortest month of the year, the cargo turnover of the Odesa region's ports came to 8 million tonnes, including 5.2 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products. These are record-breaking export volumes not only for the Ukrainian maritime corridor but since the full-scale invasion started,” the report states.

According to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine is gradually approaching the pre-war levels of exports via the above ports. Today, more than 90% of Ukraine's total agricultural exports go through the ports of the Odesa region and the Danube.

About 28 million tonnes of goods have been shipped to 42 countries since the Ukrainian maritime corridor was launched, including 19 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops.

“Ukraine is remaining one of the key guarantors of food security, especially in terms of grain exports to African and Asian countries,” Kubrakov noted.

A reminder that, considering the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, development of the Danube cluster and increased railway freight volumes, Ukraine's exports are likely to reach the pre-war levels in the next two months.