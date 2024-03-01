Al-Khelaifi Takes Opening Round Honours

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Abdulla Ali al-Khelaifi took victory in the both the races at the opening round of the Qatar Touring Car Championship on Friday. Held at the Lusail International Circuit as a support race for the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship 2024, the Qatari drivers showcased their exceptional driving skills.

In the Race 1, al-Khelaifi delivered a standout performance, clinching the first place comfortably with a total time of 23:36.980 secs in a Honda S2000. Ahmed al-Asiri and Ibrahim al-Abdulghani were second and third respectively.

In the Race 2, al-Khelaifi emerged victorious under the floodlights in a time of 40:49.314, while al-Abdulghani, also in a Honda S2000, finished a close second, 10.736 secs behind. Al-Asiri, driving a Honda Civic, secured the third spot, crossing the finish line in 41:05.749 secs.

