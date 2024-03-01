Sandu: Transnistria Wants Kremlin Money

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu commented on the outcome of the Congress of Transnistrian deputies and their appeal to Russia, saying that in this way, Tiraspol hopes to receive funding from the Kremlin.

This is reported by NewsMaker , Ukrinform saw.

"Tiraspol asked for money, I saw that they turned to Moscow and international structures and organizations. Meanwhile, Russian propaganda is spreading this boogeyman story (about the possible annexation of Transnistria - ed.)," Sandu said on the air of the Cabinetul din umbră show on Jurnal TV.

According to the president, the Kremlin is doing this to intimidate Moldovan citizens against the background of elections set to be held in the country later this year. "The Kremlin wants us to be scared, to be spineless, to be ruled by corrupt individuals and to be negotiated with by bribing politicians, as has been the case for years. We can't let them do that. We must retain the peace. Our peace depends on our unity and our ability not to be deceived," Sandu said.

"Today, Russia cannot do anything in Transnistria, even if they wanted to, Sandu believes." In order to "do something," the president said, Moscow must "change the government in Chisinau."

"I'd like to be extremely clear. We have nothing against the Russians, we are against Russian tanks. We just want Russia, like other states, to respect Moldova, the choice of Moldovan citizens. We are a democracy, and we still need to strengthen this democracy, but people themselves decide what to do, where to go, and with whom to cooperate," Sandu emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, at the February 28, representatives of different levels from the unrecognized Transnistria held a Congress, calling for Russia's Federation Council and State Duma to protect the self-proclaimed republic amid what they claimed was "increasing pressure from Moldova."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popsoi, stated that Tiraspol Congress's appeal to Russia is an element of a hybrid warfare and an attempt to destabilize Moldova.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for a peaceful solution to problematic issues of an economic and socio-humanitarian nature in the relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol without any destructive external interventions.

Photo: Facebook/Maia Sandu