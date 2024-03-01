Minister Bayramov Expresses Baku's Position On Peace Process To Toivo Klaar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union on the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, within the framework of the 3rd Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has shared a post about this on official X page of the ministry.

"I once again emphasized Azerbaijan's position on issues related to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Jeyhun Bayramov said about the meeting.

It should be noted that the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which started on March 1, will continue until the 3rd of this month. The main theme of this year is "Promoting diplomacy in times of crisis". Four thousand people from more than a hundred countries, including 20 heads of state and government, are participating in the event.