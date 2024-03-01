Minister Bayramov Expresses Baku's Position On Peace Process To Toivo Klaar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Toivo
Klaar, the special representative of the European Union on the
South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, within the framework of
the 3rd Antalya Diplomatic Forum.
According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has shared
a post about this on official X page of the ministry.
"I once again emphasized Azerbaijan's position on issues related
to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Jeyhun
Bayramov said about the meeting.
It should be noted that the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which
started on March 1, will continue until the 3rd of this month. The
main theme of this year is "Promoting diplomacy in times of
crisis". Four thousand people from more than a hundred countries,
including 20 heads of state and government, are participating in
the event.
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107924432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.