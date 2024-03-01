Slovenia Giving Ukraine EUR 1.5B For Humanitarian Demining

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government has approved and will submit to the Verkhovna Rada for ratification an agreement with Slovenia to support the humanitarian demining program in Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.5 million.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who spoke at a government meeting Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"Today we will approve and submit to the Verkhovna Rada for ratification the agreement with Slovenia on the support of the humanitarian demining program in Ukraine," the head of government said.

In Ukraine, 156K square kilometers are potentially mined

He explained that Slovenia would provide a grant worth over UAH 50 million (EUR 1.5 million) to help Ukraine pace up the mine clearance process.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over 5,000 square kilometers of Ukraian farmland is yet to be examined and demined, according to the mine clearance plan.