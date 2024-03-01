'Rebel' Trinamool Leader Kunal Ghosh Tears Into Party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, who on Friday expressed his wish to step down from the posts of party spokesman and state General Secretary, has directly targeted Trinamool leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay, who is the sitting party MP from the Kolkata (North) constituency.

“This time, it will be lotus versus lotus in Kolkata (North). While there will be one official candidate of the BJP, Sudip Bandopadhyay will also be contesting on behalf of the saffron camp camouflaging as a Trinamool candidate,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh also expressed his displeasure over not getting an invitation to attend the party's preparatory meeting held on Thursday for the forthcoming mega rally of the Trinamool in Kolkata on March 10.

“Perhaps I am not good looking and hence I was not invited. He (Sudip Bandopadhyay) is good looking. He sports a beard. Some people are claiming that no one in the party was aware of the activities of Sheikh Shahjahan. But they are all aware of the activities of the 'Shahjahan' of Kolkata (North). On one hand, the party is giving slogans to end zamindari system, but on the other hand, some leaders are treating the party as their parental property,” Ghosh said.

He also questioned Bandopadhyay's style of functioning in North Kolkata.

“What is happening in North Kolkata is not healthy for the party. The party does not have any central office for that constituency. The party office is run by Bandopadhyay from the room of a missionary school in the constituency. He has claimed that he has got permission for that. I fail to understand how can a party office be run from an educational institution,” Ghosh said.