Lost In Translation: A Tale Of Misunderstanding And Unchecked Hostility

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Shakespeare's renowned play“Julius Caesar,” the dying words of the titular character,“Et tu, Brute?” echo through history, signifying betrayal from a trusted friend. In today's context, our nation seems to be facing a similar scenario, where individuals, who appear loyal, contribute to the deterioration of our social fabric.

Political events can be disheartening, but the disappointment intensifies when common people assume the role of brutes, fostering division based on religion, race, and social class. Recent events in Lahore serve as a tragic example of this alarming trend.

A woman, clad in a dress adorned with Arabic script, became the unwitting center of attention in a Lahore market. What unfolded was not just an incident but a lamentable tragedy. As whispers circulated that Quranic verses adorned her attire, an angry mob gathered, threatening harm, with one person reportedly armed with a pistol.

In this volatile situation, ASP Shehrbano, displaying commendable composure, reminded the crowd of Islam's emphasis on research and understanding. Upon investigation, it emerged that the Arabic words on the dress conveyed messages of love, humanity, and sincerity. Unfortunately, the damage had been done.

It's a sobering reflection on the state of our society when people mistake Arabic calligraphy for Quranic verses. Whether due to a lack of Quranic recitation or a limited understanding of Arabic, such incidents highlight a concerning level of ignorance.

While we neglect fundamental Islamic duties like honoring parents and frequenting the mosque, a woman wearing an Arabic calligraphic dress triggers an unwarranted uproar.

The question arises: Does Islam sanction the vilification and harm of fellow Muslims over perceived transgressions? Is our understanding of Islam reduced to such superficial judgments? Are we merely Muslims in name, devoid of the ability to think, understand, and empathize? These are questions we must confront as a society grappling with the consequences of unchecked hostility and misunderstanding.