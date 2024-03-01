Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Others), Product Type (Immobilizers, Alarm, Steering Lock, Central Locking System, Biometric Capture Device, Remote Keyless Entry), Technology (Global Positioning System (GPS), Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), Real-Time Location System (RTLS), Face Detection System, Remote Frequency Identification Device (RFID), Automotive Biometric Technology), and Region 2024-2032 “.The global vehicle anti-theft system market size reached US$ 13.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.18% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vehicle Anti-Theft System Industry:

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements are profoundly shaping the trajectory of the vehicle anti-theft system market. Manufacturers persistently infuse cutting-edge elements like biometric recognition, GPS tracking, and smart connectivity into these systems, bolstering their efficacy in thwarting theft. These innovations are progressively intricate, rendering it more challenging for perpetrators to circumvent them. Additionally, the integration of mobile applications empowers vehicle owners to oversee their vehicles in real-time, receive notifications, and remotely manage certain functionalities. This continual technological progression not only enhances the security attributes of anti-theft systems but also fuels consumer interest in vehicles outfitted with state-of-the-art security measures.

Rising Vehicle Theft Incidents:

The surge in global vehicle theft incidents is a key driver behind the expansion of the vehicle anti-theft system market. With the uptick in thefts, vehicle owners and prospective buyers are increasingly recognizing the necessity of implementing robust anti-theft measures. This increased recognition is fueling the desire for sophisticated vehicle anti-theft systems, such as immobilizers, steering wheel locks, and alarm systems. Concerns about theft are motivating both individual consumers and commercial fleet operators to procure dependable anti-theft solutions, not just to safeguard their vehicles but also with the potential to lower insurance premiums, thus bolstering market growth.

Government Regulations and Insurance Policies:

Government regulations and insurance policies significantly influence the vehicle anti-theft system market. Various governments are enacting strict regulations mandating specific anti-theft devices in new vehicles to decrease theft rates and bolster public safety. Concurrently, insurance firms are providing reduced premiums for vehicles fitted with approved anti-theft systems, motivating owners to adopt advanced security features. This regulatory landscape, coupled with financial incentives from insurers, is driving both manufacturers and owners to prioritize anti-theft system installation, thus propelling market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Anti-Theft System Industry:



Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co.

KGaA

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmBH

TOKAIRIKA CO. LTD.

VOXX International Corporation

U-Shin Ltd. (Minebea Mitsumi Inc.) ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Report Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Others

Passenger Vehicle represented the largest segment as they are the most common vehicle type globally, leading to higher demand for anti-theft systems to protect against theft and unauthorized access.

By Product Type:



Immobilizers

Alarm

Steering Lock

Central Locking System

Biometric Capture Device Remote Keyless Entry

Immobilizers represented the largest segment as immobilizers prevent the engine from starting without the correct key, making them a highly effective and widely adopted anti-theft technology.

By Technology:



Global Positioning System (GPS)

Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)

Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Face Detection System

Remote Frequency Identification Device (RFID) Automotive Biometric Technology

Automotive Biometric Technology represented the largest segment as it offers personalized security features, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, making it increasingly popular for its enhanced security capabilities.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Trends:

The surge in global vehicle theft incidents is driving car owners and manufacturers to invest in advanced anti-theft technologies. These include immobilizers, central locking, alarms, and tracking systems, bolstering security and aiding in vehicle retrieval. The rise of telematics and connected car technologies is seamlessly integrating anti-theft solutions with smartphones and other devices, enabling real-time monitoring and control. Additionally, insurance providers are offering reduced premiums for vehicles equipped with effective anti-theft measures, encouraging their uptake. The growing demand for luxury and high-end vehicles, frequently targeted by thieves, is further fueling the need for sophisticated anti-theft systems.

