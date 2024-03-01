Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Price Trends, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis & Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including Wi-Fi chipset market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.
The global Wi-Fi chipset market size reached US$ 19.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032 .
Wi-Fi Chipset Market Overview:
A Wi-Fi chipset is a component consisting of of integrated circuits and other electronic components that handle the transmission and reception of Wi-Fi signals. It is integrated in devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and routers that enables wireless communication using the Wi-Fi protocol. A Wi-Fi chipset converts digital data into radio waves, transmitting and receiving signals over a specific frequency band to establish connections. In addition to this, it also handles security protocols and manages data transmission in interaction with the device's operating system and software.
Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/wifi-chipset-market/requestsample
Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for seamless and high-speed wireless connectivity. This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of wireless smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and headphones. In line with this, the increasing consumption of data-intensive applications, including video streaming, online gaming, and cloud computing are propelling the need for faster Wi-Fi connection, thereby creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, continual innovations in Wi-Fi standards, such as the transition from 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) to the latest 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and Wi-Fi 6E requiring 6 GHz frequency band is resulting in an escalating demand for compatible chipsets, which in turn is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid digitization, growing proliferation of internet of things (IoT) devices, and considerable rise in mobile data offloading activities.
Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wifi-chipset-market
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Qualcomm Technologies Intel Corporation Texas Instruments Inc Stmicroelectronics Mediatek Samsung Electronics Marvell Technology Group Ltd Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Quantenna Communications Peraso Technologies Atmel Corporation Celeno Communications Espressif Broadcom-Qualcomm
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Smartphones Tablets PCs Access Point Equipment Connected Home Devices Others
Breakup by Band:
Single Band Dual Band Tri Band
Breakup by MIMO Configuration:
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance Market Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN01032024004122016232ID1107921699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.