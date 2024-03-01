Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Price Trends, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis & Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including Wi-Fi chipset market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.



The global Wi-Fi chipset market size reached US$ 19.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032 .

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Overview:

A Wi-Fi chipset is a component consisting of of integrated circuits and other electronic components that handle the transmission and reception of Wi-Fi signals. It is integrated in devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and routers that enables wireless communication using the Wi-Fi protocol. A Wi-Fi chipset converts digital data into radio waves, transmitting and receiving signals over a specific frequency band to establish connections. In addition to this, it also handles security protocols and manages data transmission in interaction with the device's operating system and software.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for seamless and high-speed wireless connectivity. This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of wireless smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and headphones. In line with this, the increasing consumption of data-intensive applications, including video streaming, online gaming, and cloud computing are propelling the need for faster Wi-Fi connection, thereby creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, continual innovations in Wi-Fi standards, such as the transition from 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) to the latest 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and Wi-Fi 6E requiring 6 GHz frequency band is resulting in an escalating demand for compatible chipsets, which in turn is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid digitization, growing proliferation of internet of things (IoT) devices, and considerable rise in mobile data offloading activities.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Qualcomm Technologies

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc

Stmicroelectronics

Mediatek

Samsung Electronics

Marvell Technology Group Ltd

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Quantenna Communications

Peraso Technologies

Atmel Corporation

Celeno Communications

Espressif Broadcom-Qualcomm

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Smartphones

Tablets

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices Others

Breakup by Band:



Single Band

Dual Band Tri Band

Breakup by MIMO Configuration:



SU-MIMO MU-MIMO

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

