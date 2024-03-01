Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Outlook & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including global fluoroscopy equipment market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.



The global fluoroscopy equipment market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032 .

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Overview:

Fluoroscopy equipment is a vital medical imaging tool that enables real-time visualization of internal structures within the body. It utilizes X-rays to generate continuous, moving images on a fluoroscopic screen, aiding in diagnostics, guidance for surgical procedures, and monitoring medical interventions. Its key components include an X-ray tube, an image intensifier, and a display monitor. The X-ray tube emits controlled radiation, which passes through the patient's body and is captured by the image intensifier. This intensifies the image and sends it to the monitor for viewing by healthcare professionals. Fluoroscopy is invaluable for angiography, gastrointestinal examinations, and orthopedic surgeries.

Request Free Sample Report– https://www.imarcgroup.com/fluoroscopy-equipment-market/requestsample

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In line with this, the rising need for accurate diagnostics and minimally invasive procedures has created a high demand for fluoroscopy equipment. It is crucial in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and orthopedic issues. Moreover, rapid technological advancements have improved imaging quality, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced patient safety. These innovations have made fluoroscopy more effective and expanded its applications, further boosting market growth. Additionally, the aging global population contributes to market expansion as elderly individuals often require more medical attention, including diagnostic and interventional procedures where fluoroscopy is essential. The increasing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the benefits of fluoroscopy in terms of accuracy and efficiency also fuels market growth. Furthermore, the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and the growing healthcare industry in emerging economies are driving the adoption of fluoroscopy equipment in these regions, creating new opportunities for market players.

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fluoroscopy-equipment-market

Top Fluoroscopy Equipment Companies Worldwide :



Adani Systems Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health (Onex Corporation)

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Equipment Type:



Fluoroscopy Devices

Fixed C-Arms

Mobile Full Size C-Arms Mobile Mini C-Arms

Breakup by Application:



Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Gastrointestinal

Urology and Nephrology Others

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals and Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centres

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163