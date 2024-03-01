(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Australia Digital Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024 – 2032 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Australia Digital Payment Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How Big is the Australia Digital Payment Market ?
As per the study, the Australia Digital Payment Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period (2024-2032). The rising popularity of various smart wearable devices to make cashless payment is primarily driving the market growth across the country.
Australia Digital Payment Market
The Australia digital payment market is experiencing growth, driven by the increasing consumer preference for convenience, speed, and security in transactions. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smartphones and Internet services has paved the way for mobile payments and online banking and has expanded the use of digital payment, which is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of contactless payments to minimize physical contact and adhere to social distancing measures is also bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, the government authorities and financial institutions are developing digital innovations and implementing regulatory frameworks and infrastructure that support the growth of fintech and digital payment solutions, thereby stimulating the market growth.
Emerging trends in the Australia digital payment market include the growing integration of advanced technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and biometrics to enhance the security and efficiency of digital transactions. Moreover, these technologies offer improved fraud detection, faster processing times, and more personalized customer experiences, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the market is positively impacted by the growing emphasis on financial inclusion, with digital payment platforms expanding services to underserved and rural populations, thus broadening their user base. In line with this, the rising adoption of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, catering to consumers seeking flexible payment options, is expected to fuel the Australia digital payment market over the forecasted period.
Australia Digital Payment Market Segmentation:
Breakup By Component:
Solutions
Application Program Interface
Payment Security and Fraud Management
Transaction Risk Management Services
Breakup By Payment Mode:
Bank Cards Digital Currencies Digital Wallets Net Banking Others
Breakup By Deployment Type:
Breakup By End Use Industry:
BFSI Healthcare IT and Telecom Media and Entertainment Retail and E-commerce Transportation Others
Breakup By Regional:
Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales Victoria & Tasmania Queensland Northern Territory & Southern Australia Western Australia
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors Impact of COVID-19 Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive
