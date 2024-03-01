Courier Imports Made Easy With Implementation Of ECL Payment Mode

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) Starting March 1, 2024, the Electronic Cash Ledger (ECL) will serve as the designated payment method for import duties on goods arriving through International Courier terminals.

The introduction of ECL enables the Express Industry to conveniently make payments through multiple banks via internet banking and NEFT/RTGS, streamlining the process.

The adoption of the new ECL payment mode is now accessible for all EXIM transactions, promising to enhance the ease of conducting business within the trade community.

Previously, the Electronic Cash Ledger was utilised for Import Duties payments on cargo processed through Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) at Seaports, Airports, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), and Land Customs Stations (LCSs) starting April 1, 2023.

To prepare stakeholders for the transition to the new payment system using ECL, trade facilitation efforts included registration melas and webinars conducted by DG Systems, CBIC, from October to December 2023, ensuring familiarity before the ECL launch for the Express Cargo Industry.

A pilot phase commenced on January 15, 2024, expanding gradually to include Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and all other International Courier Terminal locations. Since February 12, 2024, the pilot has operated smoothly across all locations, without encountering any system glitches.

(KNN Bureau)