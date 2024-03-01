Scan QR Code, Pay Fines: Bengaluru Traffic Police Introduce High-Tech Fine System

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru traffic police have rolled out a new high-tech approach to collecting fines. Motorists who don't follow the rules in the city should beware, as receiving a penalty notice just got a lot more sophisticated.

Gone are the days of disputing fines received in the mail, as the traffic police have upped their game by introducing QR codes on penalty notices. Now, alongside the traditional paper notice, recipients will find a QR code that holds crucial information – the real colour of the violation.

By scanning this QR code, recipients can instantly view a picture of the violation committed. This innovative measure aims to provide irrefutable evidence to those who may contest the fine. The Bengaluru traffic police are leaving no room for ambiguity when it comes to enforcing road regulations.

Furthermore, the penalty notice includes a convenient link for online fine payment, streamlining the process for offenders. However, should there be any grievances even after viewing the photographic evidence, individuals are encouraged to reach out via the mobile website provided.

The traffic police have made it clear that they welcome complaints or clarifications regarding issued fines. Offenders are urged to visit the official traffic police website at gov to file any disputes or seek further information.