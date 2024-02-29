WFP Reports Increased Food Insecurity In Yemen Amid Aid Suspension

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Mar 1 (NNN-SABA) – A food security assessment, conducted by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), revealed yesterday that, over half of households in Yemen are now unable to access adequate food, a worrying rise driven largely by the suspension of humanitarian assistance.

In a survey conducted in Jan, the WFP observed a significant deterioration in food security, with 52 percent of the households surveyed unable to access adequate food, marking an 11 percent increase since Nov, 2023, and a six percent rise compared to the previous year.

The WFP said, the situation is critical in both areas controlled by the internationally recognised government and those governed by the Houthis, with the northern regions facing the highest levels of food insecurity in 16 months, largely due to the pause in humanitarian food assistance.

As per the WFP's report, 18 out of 22 provinces reported inadequate food consumption, surpassing the“very high” threshold of 40 percent. Additionally, 55 percent of surveyed households reported resorting to extremely negative food-coping strategies, reflecting a six percent increase compared to the previous year.

Despite a significant rise in fuel and food imports in Jan, uncertainties persist due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East and North Africa region, and rising shipping and insurance costs along the Red Sea route. While there has been a rebound in food imports, close monitoring is imperative, especially given the WFP's pause in food assistance in the northern areas.

The cost of the minimum food basket in the government-controlled areas rose by three percent in Jan, compared to the previous month and year, driven by increased transportation costs due to higher fuel prices. Meanwhile, food prices in the south are expected to remain elevated due to currency depreciation, high import bills, and the Red Sea crisis, according to the report.

In contrast, prices in Houthi-controlled areas increased only slightly, but the Red Sea crisis and the pause in food assistance could escalate pressures in the north, it noted.

The years-long civil war in Yemen has sparked one of the world's worst humanitarian catastrophes, leaving millions at risk of famine in the country.– NNN-SABA