Benjamin Hill, CIBC, Natural Resources at 52-Week Highs on News Benjamin Hill Mining Corp (C. BNN) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Thursday. Benjamin Hill announced assay results from the inaugural diamond drill holes that intercepted 211.65 metres of 0.46 grams/tonne gold in extensive porphyry style mineralization at the Alotta gold-copper-molybdenum target in the west-central Yukon.Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $64.19 Thursday. CIBC reported first-quarter earnings of $91 million ($68 million after-tax) charge related to the special assessment imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on U.S. depository institutions, which impacted CIBC Bank USA (U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management)Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $94.26 Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources announced full-year et earnings of approximately $8.2 billion and adjusted net earnings from operations of approximately $8.5 billion.ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.48 Thursday. No news stories available today.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.24 Thursday. No news stories available today.Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.86 Thursday. No news stories available today.Abitibi Metals Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 72 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.83 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.78 Thursday. No news stories available today.Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $12.19 Thursday. No news stories available today.CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $69.03 Thursday. No news stories available today.Docebo Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $73.57 Thursday. No news stories available today.DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $106.26 Thursday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.29 Thursday. No news stories available today.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.73 Thursday. No news stories available today.Farmers Edge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,445.52 Thursday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.59 Thursday. No news stories available today.Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.88 Thursday. No news stories available today.Goodfellow Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.80 Thursday. No news stories available today.

