Ecole Ducasse Is Celebrating Easter Festivities With A Fresh Touch And Unique Experiences

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) February 29th, 2024: Ecole Ducasse, renowned for its pedagogical excellence in the culinary arts and pastry arts, is celebrating the Easter festivities with a fresh touch and unique experiences. Three emblematic sites - Paris Campus, Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP), and Paris Studio - offer a range of activities that will delight both amateurs and professionals of the sweet world.



Ecole Ducasse Paris Studio: Chocolate Courses



This Easter, Ecole Ducasse Paris Studio joins the party with chocolate classes for all chocolate lovers. A varied program of workshops dedicated to chocolate will enable young and old alike to plunge into the exquisite world of this delicacy. From creating artistic Easter eggs to learning chocolate handling techniques, these classes will offer an immersive and educational experience.



Easter Egg at Ecole Superieure de Patisserie: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation



Ecole Nationale Superieure de la Patisserie (ENSP) celebrates Easter with an iconic egg, embodying a harmonious marriage of tradition and innovation. Skillfully designed by renowned chocolatier Edwin Rousseau, this Easter egg features delicate, intricate chocolate motifs, beautifully adorned with gold leaf. An invitation to celebrate Easter festivities with elegance, refinement and a touch of exquisite flavor.



Professionnals will also be able to explore more of the delicious world of chocolate and pastry this Easter with special courses offered by ENSP. Under the guidance of the new Meilleur Ouvrier de France Chocolatier, Mathieu Le Renard and Bertrand Balay, these three-day sessions, from February 26 to 28, will immerse themin the creation of innovative Easter themes, chocolate bonbons and montages. With a total duration of 23 hours each, these courses offer an exceptional opportunity to learn and shape unforgettable chocolate creations.



Takeaway Easter delights at Paris Campus



Finally, for those who simply wish to savour Ã‰cole Ducasse's sweet creations, the Boutique at Paris Campus offers a varied range of take-away products specially designed for Easter. The traditional Easter egg, available in dark or milk chocolate, will be on sale at the institution's reception desk. An exceptional opportunity to discover spectacular chocolate works and indulge in sweet treats during the Easter festivities.





About Ecole Ducasse



Ecole Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.



Ecole Ducasse runs three schools in France â€“ Paris Studio, Paris Campus and Ã‰cole Nationale SupÃ©rieure de PÃ¢tisserie as well as international schools and studios in the Philippines, India, Thailand and UAE.



All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy, the broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two-, four-or six-month programs for career changers, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelorâ€TMs degree in culinary and pastry arts.



Ecole Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education. In October 2023, Ecole Ducasse was awarded the title of Worldâ€TMs Best Culinary Education Institution.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Srishti Srivastav

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9717762060