Investornewsbreaks - Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Announces 2023 Conference Call To Discuss Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, has scheduled a conference call and webcast. The company announced that during the call, company leaders will discuss the release of its fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 financial results as well as project development; the call will include time for questions from those in attendance. Those wanting to access the call can dial 888-210-3454 (toll free in North America) or 646-960-0130 (not toll free, international), and then use conference ID number 3232920. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call and will be available on the company's website.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit

