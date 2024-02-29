'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's Film Makes Record Of Becoming The First-Ever In-Flight Trailer Launch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024, and ahead of the film's release, the film has done something that no one has ever witnessed. The film is the first Hindi film to unveil its trailer in-flight.
The trailer launch event
To enhance and personalize the watching experience, each journalist on board was given a tablet and a pair of headphones to immerse themselves in each beat of the video, resulting in an epic audio-visual experience like no other. Aside from members of the media, the Yodha team, which included producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, as well as the film's main cast, Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, were also on the flight, making it an amazing day for everyone.
The trailer
The never-before-seen trailer debut, hundreds of feet above the ground, concluded in an extraordinary press conference attended by media people from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The action thriller picture, presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions in conjunction with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, will be released in theaters on March 15.
