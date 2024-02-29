Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2024-2032.

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, in contrast to traditional methods, facilitates the amplification of DNA or RNA sequences at a consistent temperature. Its significance in diagnostics, particularly for detecting infectious pathogens using nucleic acids as biomarkers, is increasingly acknowledged. This method offers simplicity, rapidity, and cost-effectiveness, making it well-suited for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, especially in settings with limited resources. Techniques such as loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), rolling circle amplification (RCA), and recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA) are encompassed within this approach. Notable advantages include the availability of miniaturized sensors, the capability for in situ diagnosis, and alignment with the World Health Organization's ASSURED criteria, thereby enhancing their utility for swift and accurate molecular diagnostics.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Trends and Drivers:

The rapid expansion of the global market for isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology stems primarily from the increasing demand for quick and accurate molecular diagnostics. Isothermal amplification methods offer distinct advantages over traditional PCR by consistently amplifying nucleic acids at a constant temperature, eliminating the need for expensive thermal cyclers and complex laboratory setups. This characteristic makes them particularly attractive in areas with limited resources and infrastructure for advanced molecular diagnostics. Additionally, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, including those caused by viruses, bacteria, and parasites, is driving the need for efficient and accessible diagnostic solutions, serving as another significant driver for market growth. Furthermore, isothermal nucleic acid amplification techniques hold great promise in detecting infectious agents, facilitating timely and precise diagnoses, thereby further driving market expansion. Renowned for their high sensitivity and specificity, these methods enable the detection of targets with minimal false-positive or false-negative results. Moreover, the ability to conduct rapid on-site diagnostics using isothermal amplification technology enhances patient care, infection control, and disease surveillance, propelling market advancement. Furthermore, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and precise diagnostics is increasing the demand for sophisticated molecular technologies that can identify specific genetic variations or mutations associated with various conditions, thereby fostering a positive market trajectory.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Instruments Reagents

Breakup by Technology:



Helicase-Dependent Amplification (HDA)

Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA)

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA) Others

Breakup by Application:



Infectious Disease Diagnosis



Hepatitis



CT/NG



HIV



Influenza

Others

Blood Screening Others

Breakup by End-User:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Abbott Laboratories

bioMérieux SA

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc.

OptiGene Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tecan Trading AG Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd.

