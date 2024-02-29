Pentagon contemplates USD4 billion Ukraine weapons supply

(MENAFN) In a pivotal development, the United States military is reportedly deliberating the use of its last remaining funds, totaling USD4 billion, allocated for Ukraine's defense. The consideration comes as Ukrainian forces encounter significant setbacks on the battlefield. Despite no assurance of replenishment from lawmakers amid heated debates on renewed aid, Pentagon officials are exploring the possibility of utilizing this financial resource to arm Kiev, as reported by CNN.



While the Pentagon had previously asserted that these funds could not be accessed until Congress authorized new spending, officials are now exploring options for an internal "financial cushion" that would allow immediate use of the allocated USD4 billion. Unnamed defense officials emphasized that a final decision had not been reached, but acknowledged the ongoing review of potential courses of action given the urgent challenges faced by Ukrainian forces.



The situation is further complicated by the approval of USD60 billion in aid for Ukraine by the Senate earlier this month. However, the legislation has faced significant delays in the House of Representatives, where Republicans have demanded substantial reforms to United States border policy as a condition for supporting the Ukraine aid package. Despite meetings between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders this week, Speaker Mike Johnson has resisted putting the bill to a vote, leaving its fate uncertain.



Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Garn, in response to questions about the potential use of the USD4 billion fund, emphasized the Defense Department's continued urging of Congress to pass a supplemental bill to support Ukraine and replenish military stocks.



Highlighting the broader implications, Pentagon press secretary Gen. Patrick Ryder had previously expressed concerns about tapping into the remaining aid before new spending is officially approved, citing potential impacts on the nation's overall readiness. As the debate over aid to Ukraine intensifies within Congress, the Pentagon's consideration to utilize its last available funds underscores the urgency of addressing the evolving situation on the ground and ensuring the capability to provide timely support to Ukrainian forces.







