Accidental fire aims at US drone in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In an unexpected turn of events, the German frigate Hessen, part of a European Union mission in the Red Sea, mistakenly fired on an American drone earlier this week, as confirmed by the German Defense Ministry on Wednesday. While the Hessen had previously reported successful engagements against Houthi drones, the incident involving the unidentified United States drone raises concerns about communication and coordination among allied forces in the region.



The frigate deployed two SM-2 missiles on Monday evening in an attempt to target the drone, but both missed, according to German Defense Ministry spokesman Michael Stempfle. It was later clarified that the drone was not hostile, leading to questions about the initial identification process.



Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, during a visit to a military base in Bavaria, confirmed the incident, assuring reporters that no casualties occurred despite shots being fired. The situation underscored the challenges faced by military forces in rapidly assessing the nature of potential threats.



The German military blog Augen geradeaus provided additional insight, suggesting that the United States-made missiles failed due to technical reasons. Consequently, the Hessen resorted to using its 76mm main gun to engage Houthi drones on Tuesday. Subsequently, short-range RAM missiles were employed to down another Houthi drone on Wednesday morning.



The complexity of the incident was further heightened as the Hessen attempted to identify the drone by reaching out to other friendly ships in the Red Sea, but no country claimed ownership of the UAV. Eventually, it was revealed to be an "unreported" American MQ-9 Reaper, flying with its transponder turned off. Notably, Washington had not communicated the details of its mission to the allied warships present in the region.



The accidental targeting of the United States drone raises questions about the need for improved communication protocols and information-sharing mechanisms among coalition forces. As nations collaborate on joint missions, incidents like these underscore the importance of enhancing coordination to prevent friendly fire and ensure the safety of military operations in shared theaters of engagement.





