Bharat Tex 2024: Textiles Committee, Gem, & SCOPE Sign Mou To Promote Upcycled Textile Products

New Delhi, Feb 29 (KNN) The ongoing Bharat Tex 2024 witnessed the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote upcycled products crafted from textile waste and scrap.

The parties involved include the Textiles Committee, under the Ministry of Textiles, Government e Marketplace (GeM), and Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), Department of Public Enterprises.

This strategic partnership intends to foster direct market linkages for under-served seller groups within the upcycling ecosystem, eliminating intermediaries through #Vocalforlocal GeM Outlet Stores. These outlets will champion upcycled products derived from textile waste and scrap.

Additionally, GeM commits to advocacy, awareness campaigns, outreach programs, and capacity building initiatives targeting last-mile upcyclers in the textile sector. Stakeholder consultations will shape technical specifications for upcycled product catalogues, facilitating procurement by Government buyers.

Noteworthy figures graced the signing ceremony, including Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, and P. K. Singh, CEO of GeM. Signatories representing respective organisations included S. P. Verma, Secretary of the Textiles Committee, Ajit B. Chavan, Additional CEO of GeM, and SubhRatna, General Manager of SCOPE.

Upcycling stands as a pivotal strategy, extending the life cycle of textile waste and scrap by transforming them into high-value products. Unlike recycling, which breaks down materials to their base state, upcycling preserves the basic structure, thus significantly reducing energy, chemical, and water consumption, thereby mitigating environmental impact.

