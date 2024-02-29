Hardik Pandya Unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A Blunt Response To Social Media Chatter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the IPL 2024 approaches, Hardik Pandya gears up to lead the Mumbai Indians, taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Pandya, who hasn't played for India since sustaining an ankle injury in October during the Cricket World Cup, was traded to Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans in November. In a recent interview, he disclosed lesser-known aspects of his life, emphasising his preference for a quiet, homebound lifestyle.

Addressing a viral photo featuring him in a luxury car, Pandya nonchalantly mentioned that he rarely comments on media discussions and remains unfazed by external opinions. Additionally, he shared a humorous anecdote about mistakenly assuming the entire prize money from a 'Man of the Match' award was solely his, not realising it's divided among the team. As the IPL season looms, Hardik Pandya remains candid about his life off the field.

"One thing my fans don't know about me is that I don't go out. I am a home boy. I have hardly been out in the last three to four years; the only occasions I have stepped out is when it has been unavoidable, something happened with my friends. I like to stay at home. There was this time when I did not step out of home for 50 days. I did not even see the home lift," he said on a chat show with the UK 07 rider."I have my home gym, home theatre. The things that I like are in my home."

"I thought a player who is awarded as man of the match receives all the money. So when I won the MOM, I thought that the money was for me, but then I learnt that it gets divided among the team. After all, it is a team sport," he laughed.

