European Commission leader proposes using frozen Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen put forth a proposal on Wednesday during her speech before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, advocating for the utilization of profits derived from frozen Russian assets to finance the acquisition of military equipment for Ukraine. The suggestion comes amidst ongoing discussions surrounding the appropriate course of action regarding Russian state assets that were frozen in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, which erupted two years ago. Von der Leyen stressed the urgency of addressing this matter, highlighting the need to explore innovative approaches to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.



The proposal to allocate funds from frozen Russian assets towards military aid for Ukraine has sparked intense debate, as it raises complex legal and diplomatic considerations. While some European Union member states express reservations about the option of confiscating these funds outright, there is a collective effort within the EU to identify viable mechanisms for leveraging the benefits derived from these assets. Von der Leyen underscored the imperative of taking decisive action, emphasizing that allowing Russia to emerge victorious in the ongoing conflict is not an acceptable outcome.



The proposal aligns with broader efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and deter further aggression from Russia. Von der Leyen's call for utilizing frozen Russian assets for military aid underscores the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite the challenges and uncertainties surrounding the utilization of these funds, the European Union remains resolute in its determination to stand with Ukraine and counter Russian aggression. The proposal represents a proactive step towards leveraging available resources to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and enhance regional security in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges.

