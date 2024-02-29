CCIK Appoints Zeeshan Mohiuddin As Spokesperson, Media Incharge

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Srinagar- The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) on Wednesday appointed Zeeshan Mohiuddin as its Spokesperson/ Media Incharge during CCIK Executive Meeting held here at Hotel Raddison, Rajbagh.

Zeeshan, who comes with a vast experience in the Media Sector and Business sector, has pledged to promote Kashmir's economic sectors during his term as a Spokesperson and Media Incharge of CCIK.

Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Mohiuddin said that Kashmir's industrial sector is facing tough times for the past several years which need to be promoted at all platforms.

“I will try my best to take the issues of our members in particular and that of general problems of our Business Fraternity in general with the higher authorities so that all economic sectors receive a huge boost,” he said.

All the members of CCIK were present during the CCIK Executive Meeting those also assured full support to the newly nominated Spokesperson and Media Incharge of CCIK.

Chairman J&K Hotelier Club Mushtaq Chaya and President CCIK Tariq Ghani Congratulated Zeeshan Mohiuddin.

Moreover Tariq said Zeeshan's Contribution will boost business fraternities voice and assured their full support to the new CCIK Spokesperson and Media Incharge for his new responsibilities.