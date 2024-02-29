Recombinant Protein Market Report 2024-2032 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth And Opportunities

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled ” Recombinant Protein Market Report by Product (Antibodies, Hormones, Growth Factors, Cytokines, and Others), Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Academic Research, Biotechnology Research, Biopharmaceutical Production, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization, and Others), and Region 2024-2032′′ . The global recombinant protein market size reached US$ 190.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 458.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Recombinant Protein Industry:

Technological Advancements in Biotechnology:

The recombinant protein market is significantly driven by rapid advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering. Innovations in molecular biology techniques, such as gene cloning, expression vectors, and the use of microbial, plant, and mammalian cell systems for protein production, have streamlined the development and large-scale synthesis of recombinant proteins. These technological enhancements not only increase the yield and purity of proteins but also reduce production costs and time. Furthermore, the advent of CRISPR/Cas9 and other gene-editing tools has revolutionized the creation of more specific and functional proteins, catering to a wide array of applications in therapeutics, diagnostics, and research. As these technologies continue to evolve, they facilitate the generation of recombinant proteins with improved efficacy and safety profiles, thereby propelling the market growth.

Growing Demand in Therapeutic Applications:

The demand for recombinant proteins in therapeutic applications is a critical driver for the market. Recombinant protein-based drugs, such as insulin, growth factors, hormones, and monoclonal antibodies, have transformed the treatment landscape for a multitude of diseases, including diabetes, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. The specificity, reduced immunogenicity, and high efficacy of these biopharmaceuticals over their non-recombinant counterparts have led to their increased preference among healthcare providers and patients. Additionally, the ongoing research and development activities aimed at discovering novel recombinant proteins and expanding their therapeutic applications contribute to the market's growth. As the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases continues to rise globally, the demand for effective and targeted treatment options is expected to surge, thereby driving the recombinant protein market.

Advancements in Production and Purification Technologies:

The continuous improvements in production and purification technologies for recombinant proteins significantly contribute to market growth. Techniques such as high-throughput screening, optimized expression systems (including E. coli, yeast, insect, and mammalian cell lines), and advanced purification methods (like chromatography and filtration) have enhanced the efficiency and scalability of recombinant protein production. These advancements not only improve the quality and yield of the final product but also make the production process more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. By reducing the complexity and costs associated with manufacturing recombinant proteins, these technological improvements make such therapies more accessible to a broader patient population, thereby driving market expansion.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Recombinant Protein Industry:



Abcam plc

Amgen Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Bps Bioscience Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd

Sanofi S.A. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Recombinant Protein Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Antibodies

Hormones

Growth Factors

Cytokines Others

Based on the product, the market has been divided into antibodies, hormones, growth factors, cytokines, and others.

By Application:



Drug Discovery and Development

Academic Research

Biotechnology Research

Biopharmaceutical Production Others

Drug discovery and development represents the largest segment due to the rising investments in drug research activities.

By End User:



Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization Others

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies hold the biggest market share as they heavily rely on recombinant proteins for improved medication production.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the recombinant protein market is attributed to the rising demand for novel medications for various chronic diseases.

Global Recombinant Protein Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases worldwide is a significant driver for the recombinant protein market. Conditions such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders require novel and effective therapeutic agents for management and treatment. Recombinant proteins, due to their specificity and efficacy, play a crucial role in developing treatments for these diseases. The targeted action of recombinant protein-based therapies offers potential advantages over traditional treatments, including reduced side effects and the ability to intervene in disease progression at a molecular level. As healthcare systems and research institutions focus more on addressing the growing burden of chronic diseases, the demand for innovative treatments, including recombinant proteins, is expected to rise, further propelling the market growth.

