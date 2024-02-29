Sonakshi Sinha To Star In Karan Rawal’S Upcoming Romantic Thriller

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen starring in filmmaker Karan Rawal's yet-untitled upcoming romantic thriller.
Vishal Rana, the Head honcho of Echelon Productions will be bankrolling the film, which is said to be a romantic thriller with an unexpected twist.
Sonakshi said: "It's my first venture with Echelon Productions and I'm always looking for new and exciting roles to play, and this is another unexplored genre for me so I can't wait to dive into this thrilling role."
The filming for this groundbreaking film will begin soon. Other details of the film are still under wraps.
Rana shared: "I am thrilled to start this journey with such an amazing team. It's really exciting to work with talents like Sonakshi and Karan, and I can't wait to see our vision come to life on screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting adventure, and I can't wait to get started!"
Karan Rawal has previously directed 'Half Full' starring Vikrant Massey and Naseeruddin Shah in 2020.
