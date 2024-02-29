KRAFTON India Team Collaborated With Alchemist Games To Launch Garuda Saga

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 28, 2024: KRAFTON India and Alchemist Games, launched Garuda Saga, an Indian themed, roguelike mobile game. Tailored exclusively for the Indian audience, Garuda Saga stands out with its immersive gameplay and is now available for download and play on Android and iOS.



Garuda Saga offers players a personalized RPG experience, tailored to their unique playstyle. Drawing inspiration from rich Indian themes, players assume the role of Garuda. Armed with a trusty bow and unmatched speed, Garuda progresses through levels, conquering monsters, and acquiring new skills with each victory.



"Garuda Saga is a uniquely engaging game and tailoring it for the Indian audience has been an exhilarating adventure. With close collaboration between Alchemist Games and KRAFTON India team, we've intricately woven the vibrant essence of India into every aspect of the game, from its storyline to its characters, truly bringing Garuda Saga to life. We look forward to delivering more unforgettable gaming experiences that captivate and inspire players throughout India.â€ said Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON Incubator Program & Garuda Saga Lead



â€œCollaborating with KRAFTON for Garuda Saga has been a journey of discovery and innovation. Garuda Saga's charm lies in blend of Indian themes layered with fun gameplay mechanics. We look forward to the community experiencing the magic of Garuda Saga and to creating more groundbreaking games that resonate with Indian players.â€ said Kipum Jun, CEO, Alchemist Games



Pre-registration for Garuda Saga opened on February 5th. Players can now download the game from Google Play and Apple App Store.





ABOUT KRAFTON, Inc.



Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON MontrÃ©al Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, and Flyway Games. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTONâ€TMs platforms and services.



KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Road To Valor: Empires, The Callisto Protocol, NEW STATE MOBILE, Moonbreaker, TERA and ELYON. With a passionate and determined team worldwide, KRAFTON is a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities as it seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. KRAFTON, Inc. is committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India; and so far, the company has invested over $150 million in several Indian startups in the field of interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology.



About Alchemist Games



Alchemist Games is a mobile game development studio based in Seoul, South Korea. The studio is known for its expertise in creating mobile games with attractive 2D graphics and excellent development capabilities. They have been working on several projects intended for global service.

Company :-Edelman

User :- Raksha Arun

Email :...

Mobile:- 9940895931