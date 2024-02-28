'Enhancing Carbon Neutrality' Emirates Energy Award Launched In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy on Wednesday launched the 5th Emirates Energy Award (EEA) 2023-2025 in Amman, under the theme“Enhancing Carbon Neutrality”, according to a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources statement.

The award includes 10 categories that focus on innovation, energy efficiency and promoting the use of renewable energy over other resources, taking into account the economic, social and environmental impact of energy conservation.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, the award aims to promote energy conservation initiatives, raise energy awareness, share best practices in energy conservation, highlight innovation and clean energy models, and attract clean energy investment and technology.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Amani Azzam expressed Jordan's appreciation to the UAE for choosing Jordan as the first station to launch the Emirates Energy Award 2023-2025 in the region.



Jordan has been at the forefront of countries adopting energy efficiency and environmental protection initiatives, developing a comprehensive regulatory and legislative framework, as well as providing financing mechanisms and incentives to encourage investment in the transition to sustainable energy sources and energy efficiency, Azzam said.

She added“Jordan currently covers about 27 per cent of its electricity consumption from renewable energy sources and aims to increase this percentage to 31 per cent by 2030.”

Hamad Matroushi, acting chargé d'affaires of the United Arab Emirates Embassy praised Jordan's ongoing commitment to environmental protection and its efforts in climate change mitigation to transition to a low-carbon economy and reduce emissions.