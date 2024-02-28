Ukrainians Held Rally In Lisbon During Conference On BRICS Expansion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 27, Ukrainian activists in Lisbon held a protest in front of the Institute of Social and Political Sciences of the University of Lisbon, where the conference was taking place: "BRICS expansion: a new factor of change in world geopolitics?".

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Union of Ukrainians in Portugal (UUP), Pavlo Sadokha.

According to him, the conference was attended by diplomats from the BRICS countries.

"So, Ukrainians in Portugal decided to take the opportunity to publicly express their position that cooperation with a terrorist country, Russia, is support for genocide against Ukrainians," Sadokha wrote.

Also, taking advantage of the presence of journalists, the demonstrators condemned the statement of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula about his desire to pay an official visit to Russia.

"For us and for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in Brazil, this will mean support for Russian aggression against Ukraine," added the head of the Union of Ukrainians in Portugal.

As a reminder, at the end of December 2023, the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) officially accepted five new members - Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia.

Photo: Pavlo Sadokha / Facebook