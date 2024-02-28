FM, Austrian Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Stop Israel's War Against Gaza, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Alexander Schallenberg, the foreign minister of Austria, responded by expressing his nation's gratitude for Jordan's ongoing efforts to support residents in the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli bombardment since October 7, 2023.He stated that although his nation had ceased funding UNRWA, it had not withdrew its support.He went on to say that although he had been to Jordan before and had always been welcome, he felt that this time was different. His previous visit had been two years ago."I came to visit you after visiting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Ramallah," he said, detailing how the Al-Aqsa flood operation had brought the region to the edge of disaster.He voiced real and deep worry over the tragic humanitarian situation in Gaza, stating that no one can remain indifferent in the face of the humanitarian calamity that is unfolding.Schallenberg emphasized that one group cannot be prioritized over another, pointing out that Gaza requires assistance because the humanitarian situation there is dire.He added that it is not acceptable for us to turn a blind eye to the Palestinian people, nor to the relatives of the captives in Gaza, and that in this tough scenario, Jordan plays a vital role as a stable country in the region.He noted that Austria has dedicated 13 million euros in emergency relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza, which is in addition to the more than 300 million euros in aid granted by Austria to the region over the last decade.He added that the government provided an additional 10 million euros, while the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization will receive 5 million, 3 million, and 2 million euros, respectively.