Now You Can Play Classic Computer Game DOOM On Your Husqvarna Robotic Lawn Mower Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Legendary video game DOOM is now available to play worldwide on Husqvarna robotic lawn mowers.

Husqvarna , a maker of high-end sewing machines and other industry equipment as well as robotic lawn mowers, will make the seminal 1993 video game DOOM available to play on the company's robotic mowers this spring.

The DOOM installed lawn mowers have already made waves across the globe, after being showcased at DreamHack Winter 2023, where Husqvarna organized the world's first multiplayer DOOM tournament on a non-gaming device.

“This is one hell of an update,” says Björn Mannefred, robotics software engineer at Husqvarna.

The original shareware episode of DOOM (1993) will be released as a free update for owners of Husqvarna's robotic lawn mower range Husqvarna Automower NERA.

