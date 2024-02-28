Love Your Neighbor With Your Investments

(MENAFN- 3BL) by Robin John, CEO of Eventide

Over the past few years, a growing number of investors have started leaning into their faith to guide their investment choices. Morningstar found that more faith-based products launched between 2019 and 2022 than during any other stretch since 2010 and predicts faith-based investing will grow even more popular with the surge of customized investing.

The driver behind this growth in faith-based investing is, in my view, a response to the pain and suffering seen in the world and the desire of many investors to combat it by investing in good. Faith-driven values have long been a reliable framework to accomplish this goal.

Faith-driven investing communicates the ethical desires of shareholders to companies, seeking to shape corporate behavior and encouraging decisions that contribute to the human flourishing of stakeholders. Businesses have two sets of neighbors: internal and external. We define these with the acronym“CES2”. Internally, a business's neighbors are its C ustomers, E mployees, and S upply chain. Externally, it's the business's C ommunities, E nvironment, and S ociety. These neighbors, or stakeholders, are at the forefront of our minds while investing, not only as a way to leave the world better than we found it but also as a long-term investment strategy of investing in“good” companies.

