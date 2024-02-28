Sandeshkhali Crisis: Courts Grants Bail To BJP, AISF Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to BJP leader Bikash Sinha, who was arrested recently for allegedly instigating the local women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to take law in their own hands.

On the same day, the Basirhat sub-divisional court granted bail to All India Secular Front leader Ayesha Bibi, who was also arrested by the police recently on similar charges.

Sinha's wife Swapna Sinha told mediapersons that even after her husband is released on bail, she is scared of the possible attacks on him after he returns to Sandeshkhali.

“The uncrowned king of Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan, is still absconding. His close associate Vanu Mondal is still roaming free in the area. It on Mondal's complaint that my husband was arrested. So I am really worried about his security after he returns home," she said.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court had granted bail to former CPI(M) legislator from the Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency, Nirapada Sardar, who was arrested by the police on February 11 on charges of instigating the local villagers against a section of the local Trinamool Congress leaders.

The court had also criticised the police for arresting Sardar under un-substantiating charges and that too on the basis of an FIR which was registered against him a day before the complaint was lodged against him.