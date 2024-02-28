(MENAFN- Coco – Communications Consultants) The Co-Kitchens Expands Operations to Launch Shared-Use Smart Cloud Kitchen and Delivery Facility in Al Quoz







A Hub for Culinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Space will Accommodate Eight Home-Grown F&B Concepts







Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28 February 2024 – The Co-Kitchens, a pioneering culinary collective powered by Dubai SME-certified business incubator The Co-Spaces, proudly announces the forthcoming launch of its latest venture – a state-of-the-art, smart cloud kitchen and delivery facility in Al Quoz.







Committed to nurturing local talent and startups, The Co-Kitchens serves as a driving force in breaking barriers to entry within the competitive food industry. The Al Quoz operation will act as a food preparation and delivery hub to eight UAE F&B concepts, with 25% occupancy already secured. Among the innovative brands or ‘food heroes’ confirmed to join are ‘Smack'o’ delicious gourmet mac and cheese with a fun twist and ‘Torchify’ torched marshmallow ice cream featuring premium ingredients and unique flavours.







"We are proud to launch our new offering in Al Quoz and introduce our food heroes to the vibrant culinary scene of central Dubai. At The Co-Kitchens, we are passionate about supporting food-preneurs and fostering innovation in the industry. With our cost-saving solutions and supportive ecosystem, we look forward to empowering even more people to realize their culinary ambitions," comments Shahzad Bhatti, Founder of The Co-Kitchens.



Strategically located in Al Quoz, The Co-Kitchens' latest delivery facility is poised to serve the bustling neighbourhoods of central Dubai, including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Jumeirah, and more. With a focus on convenience and accessibility, this operation brings culinary delights straight to the doorsteps of up to 300k residences and offices in the area.







"Our goal is to provide supportive spaces and networks where ideas and concepts thrive, providing a platform that allows them to launch projects without the burden of huge investments. What sets us apart is the sense of community we foster, connecting our members to suppliers and fellow entrepreneurs, creating an environment where everyone can benefit and achieve growth," continues Bhatti.







Heralding a new chapter in The Co-Kitchens' commitment to fostering innovation in the food industry and building on its successful track record, the latest offering joins the roster of existing concepts; the incubation and satellite kitchens.







The Co-Kitchens' incubation hub in Jebel Ali stands as the first and only culinary incubator in Dubai, providing aspiring food entrepreneurs with unparalleled access to professional-grade kitchens and equipment. The dynamic space allows individuals to experiment, perfect, and launch their culinary creations within a supportive and fully equipped environment, ensuring they have access to the tools necessary to bring their culinary visions to life.







The Co-Kitchens also operates a satellite hub in Al Sufouh, offering a convenient solution for food entrepreneurs seeking expansion without the constraints of a physical storefront. Designed for pick-up-only delivery, this space is ideal for virtual brands looking to operate on aggregator platforms like Deliveroo and Talabat, providing chefs and culinary professionals with the perfect environment to innovate and grow their businesses without the commitment of a long-term lease.







