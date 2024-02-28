               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel Arrested 7,305 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem Since Last October 7


2/28/2024 8:02:42 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Feb.28 (Petra) -Israel arrested a total of 7, 305 Palestinians in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem after last October 7.
In a statement Wednesday, Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission and Palestinian Prisoners' Club said those Palestinians were arrested from homes and at military checkpoints, while others were held hostage.
The two bodies added that the Israeli occupation carried out widespread raids and harassment in Palestinian governorates, towns, and camps.
During these campaigns, Palestinian detainees were severely beaten and suffered field investigations, meanwhile Israeli forces sabotaged and demolished Palestinian homes and seized their cash and vehicles, the statement pointed out.

