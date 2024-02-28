Laboratory Centrifuge Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including laboratory centrifuge market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.



The global laboratory centrifuge market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032 .

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Overview :

A laboratory centrifuge is a sophisticated scientific instrument designed to separate components of a liquid or suspension based on their differing densities. By utilizing centrifugal force generated through rapid rotation, a centrifuge can isolate particles, cells, or molecules from a sample, enabling researchers to study and analyze them more effectively. This device finds extensive application in various fields, including biology, chemistry, medicine, and research. Laboratory centrifuges come in different configurations, such as microcentrifuges for smaller volumes and ultracentrifuges for higher speeds, and finer separations. The versatility of laboratory centrifuges has revolutionized scientific practices by expediting processes, such as DNA extraction, cell isolation, protein purification, and more. With advancements in technology, modern centrifuges offer precise controls over speed, duration, and temperature, ensuring delicate samples are handled with care.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the expanding research and diagnostic sectors across various fields of science and healthcare. Laboratory centrifuges are vital instruments that employ centrifugal force to separate substances of varying densities within samples, enabling researchers, scientists, and medical professionals to isolate and analyze components for a wide range of applications. As scientific research and medical diagnostics continue to advance, the demand for efficient sample processing and analysis tools has significantly contributed to the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market. Continual advancements in technology have led to the development of high-speed and specialized centrifuges that cater to specific research requirements. Microcentrifuges, ultracentrifuges, and refrigerated centrifuges are among the various types available, offering precise control over variables like speed, temperature, and rotor type.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

GTCR LLC

HERMLE Labortechnik

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

NuAire

QIAGEN N.V.

Sanofi Pasteur

Sartorius

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Microcentrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Minicentrifuges

Others

Accessories

Rotors

Tubes

Centrifuge Bottles

Buckets

Plates Others

Breakup by Model Type:



Benchtop Centrifuges Floor-Standing Centrifuges

Breakup by Rotor Design:



Fixed-Angle Rotors

Swinging-Bucket Rotors

Vertical Rotors Others

Breakup by Intended Use:



General Purpose Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges Preclinical Centrifuges

Breakup by Application:



Diagnostics

Microbiology

Cellomics

Genomics

Proteomics

Blood Component Separation Others

Breakup by End-User:



Hospitals

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institutions

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

