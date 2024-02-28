Banking icon Rothschild passes away

(MENAFN) Lord Jacob Rothschild, a prominent figure in the world of finance and a member of the renowned Rothschild banking dynasty, has passed away at the age of 87, as announced by his family on Monday. The British peer, known for his significant contributions to both finance and the arts, began his career in 1963 at the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons. Later, in 1980, he co-founded J Rothschild Assurance Group, now known as St James’s Place, alongside Sir Mark Weinberg. Lord Rothschild also established Windmill Hill Asset Management, dedicated to managing the family's philanthropic endeavors.



In a statement to the press, the Rothschild family expressed their sentiments: "Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist, and much-loved friend, father, and grandfather. He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony, and there will be a memorial at a later date to celebrate his life."



Lord Rothschild received several prestigious honors throughout his life, including the Order of Merit from Queen Elizabeth II in 2002 and the Prince of Wales Medal for Arts Philanthropy in 2013. His marriage to Serena Mary Dunn, the granddaughter of a Canadian financier, lasted for more than 50 years until her passing in 2019, and together they had four children.



The legacy of Lord Jacob Rothschild extends beyond the financial realm, encompassing a deep commitment to philanthropy, environmental causes, and cultural enrichment. As the world mourns his passing, his indelible impact on various sectors serves as a testament to a life well-lived and dedicated to making a positive difference.



