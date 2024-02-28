Austrian chancellor says Russia has to be part of Ukraine negotiations

(MENAFN) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has emphasized the crucial role of involving Russia in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Speaking at a special summit in Paris attended by 21 Western leaders, Nehammer underscored the necessity of demonstrating "full solidarity" with Kiev while expressing the belief that additional efforts should be made to find a comprehensive resolution to the crisis.



Nehammer acknowledged the need to signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the current campaign against Ukraine is leading both the Russian Federation and him into a dead end. However, rather than advocating for isolation, the chancellor called for diplomatic engagement with Moscow, asserting that Putin must be present at the negotiating table for the prospect of achieving lasting peace.



Highlighting his willingness to engage in talks with President Putin if they prove to be useful in the peace process, Nehammer emphasized the importance of diplomatic channels in resolving the conflict. Notably, the chancellor was the last Western leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with Putin in Moscow back in April 2022, during the early stages of the Ukraine conflict. During that meeting, Nehammer delivered a stern warning to Putin, stating that the West would continue to tighten sanctions until the conflict came to an end.



In addition to advocating for Russian involvement in talks, Nehammer urged the member states of BRICS, a group recently expanded, to play a more active role in addressing the Ukraine crisis. The chancellor called for increased pressure on Russia from BRICS nations, emphasizing that none of the group's members, representing around 30 percent of global GDP, have supported sanctions against Moscow.



As the international community grapples with the complexities of the Ukraine conflict, Nehammer's stance underscores the importance of inclusive diplomacy and engagement with key stakeholders, even in the face of differing perspectives. The chancellor's call for involving Russia and encouraging BRICS nations to play a more significant role reflects a nuanced approach to finding a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



