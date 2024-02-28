Aayush Sharma Zeroed In On Whistle-Worthy 'Ruslaan' Tune After Going Through 100 Melodies

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma, who is gearing up for his upcoming release 'Ruslaan', chose the tune for the film after going through over a hundred tunes along with director Karan Bhutani and producer K.K. Radhamohan.
The tune needed to have a unique quality to become the signature sound of the film.
Among the hundred tunes emerged a standout composition that radiated infectious energy and emotional depth as it captured the essence of 'Ruslaan' with clarity. For the team, it unanimously evoked a range of emotions, from excitement to anticipation, ensuring its place as the heartbeat of the teaser.
Talking about it, Aayush said: "Growing up, I was enchanted by the signature sound of films like 'Sholay' and 'Hero', as these tunes had a timeless quality. That one whistle-worthy hum could transport you to another world. For 'Ruslaan', we were on a pursuit for that same magic.”
He further mentioned,“After sifting through countless tunes, around 100 or 150 I believe we've found our gem. The version we have now resonates with that same nostalgic charm, a melody that everyone loves and will linger in hearts long after the credits roll.”
'Ruslaan' also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade, and is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on April 26.
