Swiss Solidarity Sees Unprecented Level Of Donations For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss Solidarity charity has financed 109 projects to the tune of CHF80 million ($90.8 million).

The projects have mostly focused on repair work on buildings and infrastructure, healthcare and individual aid for those affected in Ukraine. Swiss Solidarity has spoken of an“unprecedented wave of solidarity”.

Overall the charity has received CHF135 million in donations for aid to Ukraine, it said on Friday – the second-highest amount in the foundation's history.“However, we depend on further support to ensure our aid in the long term,” said director Miren Bengoa.

In the first months of the war, aid was sent to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine such as Moldova, Poland and Romania, where 36 projects were supported with CHF 6.8 million. The help was then later refocused on eastern Ukraine, which was directly affected by the fighting, and on areas to which many people had fled.

According to Swiss Solidarity, almost 90% of donations were used directly in Ukraine and focused on people with specific needs, including children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, single parents with several children, older people and people with disabilities. Other projects have focused on trauma management, child protection and demining.

In its work, Swiss Solidarity relies on other Swiss organisations and their local partners.“The indiscriminate attacks and the ongoing bombings” are a major risk for these groups, writes the charity.

Organisations supported by Swiss Solidarity in Ukraine include Médecins Sans Frontières, Caritas Switzerland, Fondation Suisse de Déminage, Fondation Digger, Fondation Terre des hommes, HEKS, Helvetas, ICRC, Medair, Médecins du Monde, Save the Children, the Swiss Red Cross, Solidar Suisse and the Hirondelle Foundation.

