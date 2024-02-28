Thousands Gather In Swiss Cities In Solidarity With Ukraine

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Bern, Zurich, Geneva and Lausanne on Saturday in solidarity with Ukraine. In front of the Federal Palace in Bern, Swiss politicians called for Switzerland to do more for Ukraine.

Parliamentarian Jon Pult from the Social Democratic Party praised Ukraine for not only defending itself, but also standing up for freedom and democracy in Europe. He said that there is a duty to do more for Ukraine, for example in humanitarian terms or financially, in order to promote reconstruction.

In addition, Pult said, Switzerland must relax the re-export of weapons. This demand was met with applause from the rally participants.

“No deals with Putin,” demanded Green Party politician Balthasar Glättli. Switzerland must finally freeze state or state-affiliated Russian funds and oligarchs' money and use it for reconstruction of Ukraine, he said. Politician Reto Nause said that acting neutrally means respecting international law, something Russian President Putin is trampling over.

The national solidarity rally in Bern was initiated by the Ukrainian Association of Switzerland. It was supported by a broad cross-party alliance that included several political parties, trade unions, aid organizations and the Protestant Church of Switzerland.

The alliance demanded, among other things, that Russia war financing via Switzerland be consistently prevented with the implementation of sanctions. They also called for Switzerland to make an active contribution to the peace formula in Ukraine. This could be done, for example, by participating in the establishment of a special tribunal to investigate war crimes.

Several hundred people also marched peacefully in Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva. In Geneva, the march was organised by the Ukrainian associations with the support of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations and began on the Place des Nations, where numerous Ukrainian flags were flying.

The speakers expressed their conviction that this was not only the most destructive war in Europe since the Second World War, but that Russia also posed a major threat to the security of the entire European continent.

