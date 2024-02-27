Planning Minister Meets EBRD First Vice President, Discusses Developmental Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and Jordan's Governor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Zeina Toukan on Tuesday met EBRD First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink.

The EBRD delegation's visit to Amman focused on understanding the EBRD's activities within the Kingdom and exploring economic and investment prospects in Jordan, according to a ministry statement.

Toukan emphasised the critical importance of sustaining the bank's activities and investments by providing accessible financing.

She also briefed the visiting delegation on Jordan's economic performance, highlighting progress in implementing the economic modernisation vision and the executive programme. These efforts encompass priorities, ongoing projects, and the various reforms being implemented in the country, Toukan added.

The discussions also went over opportunities for cooperation across several sectors including water management, sanitation, transportation, social infrastructure, high-value industries, mining, tourism, green energy, and financing support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Both sides also discussed assistance in the electricity sector and the identification of new projects for public-private partnerships. They also underscored the expansion of the bank's portfolio to bolster the private sector and prioritise the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority's projects.

Toukan also commended the EBRD's support of the Aqaba-Amman Water Conveyance Project-a critical strategic initiative for water security in the Kingdom.

Rigterink reiterated the bank's support for the Kingdom's development efforts.

Since the start of its operations in Jordan in 2012, the EBRD's portfolio has grown to around 2 billion euros, supporting projects in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, water and sanitation, environmental infrastructure, solid waste, transport and tourism

Support for the private sector currently accounts for over 55 per cent of the bank's financing, the statement added.



