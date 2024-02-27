Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) Reports 512% Jump In YTD Revenue

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Astrotech reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, recording year-to-date revenue of $1,540,000

The company attributed the growth to the successful fulfillment of two significant purchase orders for the TRACER 1000(TM), the world's first mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detectors (“ETD”), to customers in Romania

Astrotech is focused on commercializing its innovative platform mass spectrometry technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries 1st Detect Corp., AgLAB Inc., Pro-Control Inc., and BreathTech Corp. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned to capitalize on burgeoning markets, including the global mass spectrometry market, expected to grow from an estimated $6.77 billion in 2024 to $9.17 billion by 2029

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , a science and technology development and commercialization company, focused on commercializing its innovative platform mass spectrometry technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries, recently released financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (“Q2 2024”).

The company recorded a 512% jump in its year-to-date (“YTD”) revenue to $1,540,000 from $301,000 in the comparative period a year before. Astrotech attributed this growth primarily to two significant purchase orders for the TRACER 1000(TM) explosive trace detectors (“ETDs”) to customers in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ASTC are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN