Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya stated that the atrocious crimes of Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip had shocked the conscience of humanity but instigated no serious response from the international community.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet approved a draft decree inviting voters to elect National Assembly (parliament) members on April 4, 2024, and referred it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Head of the Local Affairs Sector and Government Spokesman Amer Al-Ajmi.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet reviewed, during its weekly meeting under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the efforts to organize and secure the celebrations marking the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day of the country.

DOHA -- Qatari said that the deliberate starvation of the Palestinian people, not only the Gaza Strip but in general is a real catastrophe that should not be tolerated, indicating the need for the international community to stand clearly against such matter.

CAIRO -- Egypt and Iran agreed to intensify efforts to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to uphold the consistent flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in the area, in line with pertinent UN Security Council resolutions. (end) mb