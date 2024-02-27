Armenian PM Says He Is Hopeful For Peace Treaty With Baku In Berlin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting with
his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, expressed hope
that Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and
Jeyhun Bayramov will make progress on the peace treaty on February
28-29 in Berlin, Azernews reports, citing
TACC.
"You know that another meeting of the foreign ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia is expected in the near future. I hope that
progress will be achieved as a result of this meeting," he
said.
It should be recalled that the French Intelligence Service and
the Armenian National Security Service have reached an agreement on
the exchange of intelligence information on four countries -
Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, and Turkiye. This is reported by the
Armtimes newspaper, which belongs to Pashinyan's family.
In addition, Paris will provide Yerevan with satellite data that
will contain information on the military-political situation along
Armenia's borders.
