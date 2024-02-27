Armenian PM Says He Is Hopeful For Peace Treaty With Baku In Berlin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, expressed hope that Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will make progress on the peace treaty on February 28-29 in Berlin, Azernews reports, citing TACC.

"You know that another meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is expected in the near future. I hope that progress will be achieved as a result of this meeting," he said.

It should be recalled that the French Intelligence Service and the Armenian National Security Service have reached an agreement on the exchange of intelligence information on four countries - Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, and Turkiye. This is reported by the Armtimes newspaper, which belongs to Pashinyan's family.

In addition, Paris will provide Yerevan with satellite data that will contain information on the military-political situation along Armenia's borders.